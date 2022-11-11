Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Price Target Cut to €61.00

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($62.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($69.00) to €66.50 ($66.50) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

