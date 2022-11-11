Altus Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,160. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

