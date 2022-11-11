Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $573,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $38.24. 812,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,636,444. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

