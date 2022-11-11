Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after buying an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,589,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

