Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Buys $9,992,522.93 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20.

On Monday, November 7th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682,616 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

