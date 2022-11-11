Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

