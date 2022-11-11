Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.07

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.07 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 8.81 ($0.10). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.10), with a volume of 819,949 shares trading hands.

Allied Minds Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £23.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

Insider Transactions at Allied Minds

In other news, insider Sam Dobbyn bought 588,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £58,823.50 ($67,729.99).

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

