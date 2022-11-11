ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ALE traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.11. 551,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,986. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2,017.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 732.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

