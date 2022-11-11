AKO Capital LLP Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,007 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 6.7% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Visa worth $476,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,874,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,353,514,000 after acquiring an additional 33,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 91.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of V stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.96. 152,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,227. The company has a market cap of $385.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.