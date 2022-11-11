Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the October 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Akerna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 632,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Akerna has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $77.60.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 292.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akerna will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akerna

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

