Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €146.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €146.00 ($146.00) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($139.00) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($133.00) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($155.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Airbus Stock Performance

AIR opened at €113.14 ($113.14) on Wednesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($99.97). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €101.43.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

