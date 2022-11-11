Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.65

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 131422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Africa Oil Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

