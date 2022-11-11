Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.42.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 14.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $68.47 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,632 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,944,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,582,000 after buying an additional 374,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
