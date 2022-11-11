Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $68.47 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,632 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,944,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,582,000 after buying an additional 374,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.