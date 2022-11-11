ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 7.7%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 1,604,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 869,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).
ADM Energy Trading Up 7.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Osamede Okhomina acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($17,271.16).
ADM Energy Company Profile
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.
Read More
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.