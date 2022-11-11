ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded ADC Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.01% and a negative return on equity of 118.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 369,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 230,194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 640,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $269,000.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

