Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.07.

ADPT stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $83,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

