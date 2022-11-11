abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

abrdn Trading Up 10.5 %

SLFPY traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. abrdn has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

