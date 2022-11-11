Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 1,061,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,743. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
