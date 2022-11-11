Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 1,061,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,743. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

