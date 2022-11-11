5,765 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $232,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 223,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.08. 136,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

