44,900 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Okta by 135.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 39.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Okta by 6.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Okta by 25.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Okta by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.81 on Friday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 203,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,469. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $272.27.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.59.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.