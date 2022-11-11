314 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.33. 158,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,872. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

