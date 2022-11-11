111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 153,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 393,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

111 Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $234.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

About 111

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 111 by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 111 by 231.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 111 by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 111 in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of 111 by 221.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.