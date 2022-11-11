111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 153,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 393,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
111 Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $234.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.43 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111
About 111
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
