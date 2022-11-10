Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as low as C$1.81. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 116,224 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.07 million and a PE ratio of -64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,394,980.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

