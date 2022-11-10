Walter Public Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises about 7.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $21,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after acquiring an additional 603,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. 1,387,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.