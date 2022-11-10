Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 12.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $26,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,771,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after acquiring an additional 128,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.54. 401,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,363. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $199.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.21.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

