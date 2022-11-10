Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.27. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 1,332,523 shares traded.

Uranium Participation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$768.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.43.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

