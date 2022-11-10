UBS Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €8.50 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €8.50 ($8.50) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.50) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.50) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.00) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.20 ($9.20) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 1.5 %

EOAN traded up €0.13 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.72 ($8.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890,698 shares. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a one year high of €10.80 ($10.80). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.83.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.