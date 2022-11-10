Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Critical Review

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Tilray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -2.70 -0.89 Tilray $628.37 million 3.52 -$476.80 million ($0.94) -3.85

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tilray 2 6 2 0 2.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of 59.80, indicating a potential upside of 2,381.33%. Tilray has a consensus target price of $5.49, indicating a potential upside of 51.72%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Tilray.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -54.20% -50.12% Tilray -78.33% -4.33% -3.47%

Summary

Tilray beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.