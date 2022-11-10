The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,816.93

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,816.93 ($43.95) and traded as low as GBX 3,550 ($40.88). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,580 ($41.22), with a volume of 129,746 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,120 ($47.44) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,535 ($63.73) to GBX 3,807 ($43.83) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,615.25 ($53.14).

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 892.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,458.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,813.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 21.25 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($37.41), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($108,524.46). In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($37.41), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($108,524.46). Also, insider Andy Kemp acquired 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($109,385.65).

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

