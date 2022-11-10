Tevis Investment Management Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.69. The company had a trading volume of 128,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

