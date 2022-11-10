Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $164.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,221. The firm has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.06.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.