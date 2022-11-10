Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,932 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company stock traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.53 and a 200-day moving average of $351.57. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

