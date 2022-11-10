Solidarilty Wealth LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.9% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

NYSE MA traded down $9.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.82. The stock had a trading volume of 184,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.35 and its 200 day moving average is $329.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

