Solidarilty Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.0 %

AMT traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.06. 120,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.55. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

