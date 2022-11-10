SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,006 shares during the period. SJW Group makes up about 3.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SJW Group worth $198,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 204,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 328,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

SJW Group Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. 111,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,930. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.65. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

