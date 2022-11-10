Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Cut by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.45. The stock had a trading volume of 485,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,318. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.20 and its 200 day moving average is $226.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

