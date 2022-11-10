Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,309,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,157,000 after purchasing an additional 202,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,479,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,568,086. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $448.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

