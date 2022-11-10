Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.65

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.65 and traded as high as $15.99. Rand Capital shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 5,371 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%.
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.
