ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $148.23. 3,681,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,869. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Cowen began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

