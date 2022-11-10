Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.06

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.06 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 122.90 ($1.42). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 122.90 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,881,138 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.30) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.01) to GBX 170 ($1.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.99. The company has a market cap of £596.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58.

In other news, insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £5,003.32 ($5,760.88).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

