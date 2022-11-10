Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.30 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 1,008,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.