ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.45. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 48,730 shares.

ParkerVision Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.56.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

