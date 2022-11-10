Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Down 8.6%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 4,384,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,340% from the average daily volume of 58,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Orgenesis Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orgenesis
About Orgenesis
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.
