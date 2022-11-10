Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Down 8.6%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 4,384,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,340% from the average daily volume of 58,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Orgenesis Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orgenesis stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orgenesis Inc. ( NASDAQ:ORGS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Orgenesis as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

