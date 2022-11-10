Nuance Investments LLC Sells 671,354 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 671,354 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,218,000 after acquiring an additional 947,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after buying an additional 357,138 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

