Nuance Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,120 shares during the quarter. Calavo Growers comprises approximately 1.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Calavo Growers worth $49,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 80,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVGW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Price Performance

In other news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVGW stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $616.54 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -127.78%.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Articles

