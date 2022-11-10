Nuance Investments LLC Has $36.53 Million Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,812 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Mission Produce worth $36,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,545,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 140,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,636. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mission Produce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

