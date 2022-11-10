Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.76

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1258850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Nintendo Stock Down 1.8 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional Trading of Nintendo
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.