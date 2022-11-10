Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.76

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1258850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter worth about $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

