Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.96. The company had a trading volume of 276,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,903. The company has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,691 shares of company stock worth $43,665,206. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

