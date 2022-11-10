iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Cut by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after buying an additional 320,837 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,162,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. 411,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.