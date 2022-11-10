iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,169,000 after buying an additional 393,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

STIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

